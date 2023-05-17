Bank of Nova Scotia Has $30.41 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 3,054.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.11% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $30,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $249.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $195.77 and a 1-year high of $336.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.73.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

