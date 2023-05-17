Bank of Nova Scotia Has $27.61 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 695,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

