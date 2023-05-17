Bank of Nova Scotia Has $23.01 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 516.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,023 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Corteva were worth $23,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3,389.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $58,447,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 74.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,556,000 after acquiring an additional 828,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in Corteva by 264.9% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,110,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after acquiring an additional 806,517 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

