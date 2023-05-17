Bank of Nova Scotia Has $20.91 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,493 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MetLife were worth $20,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 62.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MetLife Stock Down 2.7 %

MetLife stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

