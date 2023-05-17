Bank of Nova Scotia Has $20.65 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 207.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,042 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 626.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 399,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,546,000 after purchasing an additional 347,351 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $291.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $295.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.81 and a 200-day moving average of $268.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.