Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $25,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.