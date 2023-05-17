Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 136,952 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 487.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,039 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,952 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $20,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.63.

NASDAQ EA opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.