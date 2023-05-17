Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Shares Down 2%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BNCDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Banca Mediolanum to €11.40 ($12.39) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27.
Banca Mediolanum SpA engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The firm operates through the following segments: Italy-Banking, Italy-Asset Management, Italy-Insurance, Italy-Other, Spain, and Germany.
