Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Shares Down 2%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNCDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Banca Mediolanum to €11.40 ($12.39) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Banca Mediolanum Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27.

Banca Mediolanum Announces Dividend

About Banca Mediolanum

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3753 per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

(Get Rating)

Banca Mediolanum SpA engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The firm operates through the following segments: Italy-Banking, Italy-Asset Management, Italy-Insurance, Italy-Other, Spain, and Germany.

See Also

