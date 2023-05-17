Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,235 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 85,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 46,151 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,314,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.