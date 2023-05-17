Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 229 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,288,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $248.72 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $258.84. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

