Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1561 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAFYY opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

