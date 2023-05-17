Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7 Per Share

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 392 ($4.91) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 371.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 352.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 853.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. Balfour Beatty has a 52-week low of GBX 242 ($3.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 401.20 ($5.03).

Insider Activity

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Stuart John Doughty purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £10,406.25 ($13,035.51). In other news, insider Leo Quinn sold 74,401 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.67), for a total transaction of £277,515.73 ($347,633.38). Also, insider Stuart John Doughty purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £10,406.25 ($13,035.51). Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

