B90 (LON:B90) Trading Down 1.5%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.25 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10). Approximately 4,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 313,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.38 ($0.10).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.38. The company has a market cap of £23.98 million, a P/E ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at B90

In related news, insider Ronny Breivik acquired 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £131,250 ($164,411.88). 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B90 Company Profile

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

