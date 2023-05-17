B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TFIN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Company Profile

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $382,818.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 411,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,098,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 2,755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $132,570.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at $613,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,326 shares of company stock valued at $694,418. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

