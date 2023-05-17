B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
TFIN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.
Triumph Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ TFIN opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12.
Triumph Financial Company Profile
Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
