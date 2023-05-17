Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 12000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Azarga Metals Trading Down 33.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67.

Azarga Metals Company Profile

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

