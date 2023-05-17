Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Short Interest Up 7.3% in April

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Mosich Nick purchased 2,862 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Axos Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Axos Financial by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after buying an additional 485,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,787,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.41. 316,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Stories

