Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Lynnette C. Fallon Sells 4,120 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $534,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $129.92. The company had a trading volume of 529,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,029. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $136.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

