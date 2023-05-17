Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading 8% Higher

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 160,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on Avanti Helium from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$41.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60.

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

