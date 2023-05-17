Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUROW) Trading Down 0.1%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. 28,483 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 13,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Innovation stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,466 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

