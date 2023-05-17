Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.78

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.78 and traded as high as C$11.19. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$11.19, with a volume of 78,354 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.78. The firm has a market cap of C$791.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aura Minerals ( TSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$143.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total transaction of C$26,325.00. 53.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

