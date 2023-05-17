Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.07

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 70791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Augusta Gold and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

