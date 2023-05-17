Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Director Denise M. Harrod Sells 2,500 Shares

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $73,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atlanticus Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ATLCP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. 8,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.56. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

