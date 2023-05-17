Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure makes up approximately 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AY. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,393,000 after purchasing an additional 805,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 650,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,547,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,086,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

AY traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. 95,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,972. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -5,931.36%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

