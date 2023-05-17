Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Stock Price Down 25%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 346,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 135,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aston Bay Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$5.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Aston Bay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in North America. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims and 6 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States; and the Mountain Zinc-Copper project, which covers an area of 1,982 acres located in central Virginia, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.