Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.62

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 119669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Astellas Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74.

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Research analysts predict that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

