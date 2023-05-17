ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Stock Down 0.6 %

About ASML

ASML opened at $652.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $642.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

