Asensus Surgical, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asensus Surgical in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asensus Surgical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Asensus Surgical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Asensus Surgical from $1.50 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Asensus Surgical Trading Down 4.0 %

ASXC opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.78. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 54.59% and a negative net margin of 1,066.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 444.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea Biffi bought 293,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $208,084.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 492,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,898.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

