Arweave Achieves Market Capitalization of $231.89 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.94 or 0.00025344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $231.89 million and $6.28 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,398.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00430644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00124825 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

