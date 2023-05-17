Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 934,108 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,948,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 934,108 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 1.3% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.07% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $741,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.04. 979,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.73. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $83.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

