Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 330,568 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,690,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,568 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.89% of Airbnb worth $486,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,093,785 shares of company stock worth $373,801,732. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.4 %

ABNB traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,915. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

