Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 230,096 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,520,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 230,096 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Express were worth $667,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.45. 795,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,833. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

