Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 15,141 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,936,083 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 15,141 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in SEA were worth $204,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 36.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $18,022,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 2,036.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

SEA stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,229,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

