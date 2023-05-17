Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,920 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.28% of Netflix worth $372,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Netflix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Netflix by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $338.73. 1,853,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,193,414. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.28 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $150.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.01.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

