Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $407,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373,106 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 881,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,410,000 after acquiring an additional 34,696 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 755,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $14.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $573.27. The stock had a trading volume of 685,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,590. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $576.78. The company has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

