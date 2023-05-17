Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $344.21 Million Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,141,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,891,895 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.87% of Telefônica Brasil worth $344,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 400,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,488. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2417 per share. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

