Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $249.66 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 145,065 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.43% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $249,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,549,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,428,000 after buying an additional 236,270 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,238,000 after buying an additional 185,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 701,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,136,000 after buying an additional 182,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST traded down $6.30 on Wednesday, reaching $348.26. 108,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,692. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $376.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $38,778,758 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

