Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $1.58 Billion Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,466,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,238 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 2.8% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $1,581,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after buying an additional 192,935 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,800. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.85.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

