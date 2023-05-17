Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 369,089 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,892,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,089 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $283,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of A traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.94. 744,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,647. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.56. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.