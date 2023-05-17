ArrowMark Financial (BANX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of BANX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. 31,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.53 million, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.53. ArrowMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is currently 294.35%.

Insider Activity at ArrowMark Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

In other ArrowMark Financial news, Director Guy M. Arnold acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Guy M. Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $44,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $120,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 505,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArrowMark Financial

(Get Rating)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.