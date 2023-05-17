Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

ARW has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.71.

NYSE:ARW opened at $119.15 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

