Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after buying an additional 246,657 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,339,000 after purchasing an additional 123,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 505,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Further Reading

