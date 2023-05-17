Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Argo Group International by 334.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Argo Group International by 515.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Argo Group International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argo Group International in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

ARGO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. 328,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

