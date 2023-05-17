Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Up 9.8% in April

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after buying an additional 4,146,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,902,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 121,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,242,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 247,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 3,313,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 768,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. 2,094,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

