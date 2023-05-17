AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $22.88

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $24.37. AppLovin shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 1,343,805 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on APP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.
AppLovin Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -112.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,485,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,322 shares of company stock worth $2,867,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AppLovin
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AppLovin by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
