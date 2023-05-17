AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $22.88

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $24.37. AppLovin shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 1,343,805 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on APP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -112.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,485,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,322 shares of company stock worth $2,867,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AppLovin by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

