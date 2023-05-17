API3 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.07 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, API3 has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00004682 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $77.48 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

API3 Token Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 124,419,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

