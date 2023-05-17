Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 349.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AON were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in AON by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,272 shares of company stock worth $24,984,327. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $330.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.98. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $338.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

