Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 349.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AON were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in AON by 4,109.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after buying an additional 551,932 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 6,802.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,272 shares of company stock worth $24,984,327 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON Price Performance

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $330.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $338.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

