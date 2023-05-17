Anyswap (ANY) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Anyswap has a market cap of $156.17 million and $1,817.41 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $8.38 or 0.00030820 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 8.38019439 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $5,235.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

