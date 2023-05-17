Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Down 11.1% in April

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 2.2 %
BUD stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,819. The company has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.09.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 16.40%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.