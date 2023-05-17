Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Down 11.1% in April

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 2.2 %

BUD stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,819. The company has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

