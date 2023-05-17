Analyzing Toast (NYSE:TOST) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toast and CarGurus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $2.73 billion 3.82 -$275.00 million ($0.65) -30.43 CarGurus $1.66 billion 1.33 $193.79 million $0.35 54.83

CarGurus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast. Toast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

50.8% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Toast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Toast has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Toast and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 0 9 8 0 2.47 CarGurus 1 3 7 0 2.55

Toast currently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.19%. CarGurus has a consensus price target of $21.27, indicating a potential upside of 11.32%. Given Toast’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Toast is more favorable than CarGurus.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast -11.01% -29.74% -18.84% CarGurus 18.68% 17.88% 11.12%

Summary

CarGurus beats Toast on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc. is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other. The U.S. Marketplace segment offers marketplace services from customers. The Digital Wholesale segment consists of dealer-to-dealer and IMCO services and products which are sold on the CarOffer platform. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

